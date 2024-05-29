Ponting hopes Pant to have ‘huge impact’ in T20 WC

Former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting is hopeful of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant making a “huge impact” in the T20 World Cup at the USA and the West Indies, scheduled to commence on June 1.

Pant made his comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of more than 14 months in the recently-concluded IPL. He not only captained DC in the season but also donned the wicketkeeping gloves despite doubts over his fitness after recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific car crash.

After being named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, Ponting said his inclusion was evident following his “remarkable comeback”. The veteran feels Pant will make a significant impact in the T20 showpiece.

“I was asked when I was over there what I thought about him. He’d been picked in the Indian squad, and I basically said he’d be one of the first players picked, and sure enough he was. So, great to see him back out there playing again. I’ve enjoyed every moment of working with him. Obviously, he’s been the captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I’ve been the coach there,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

“But it’s been a remarkable comeback, and hopefully he has a huge impact on this World Cup,” he added.

Pant, who missed the last edition of the IPL due to injuries, scored 446 runs – the highest for the franchise in the edition. He also scored three half-centuries and played with an impressive strike rate of 155.40.

Talking about his comeback, Ponting said it was a ‘spectacular’ show from the 26-year-old and credited the franchise for doing a great job.

“It’s been nothing short of spectacular, to be honest. I spent a few months with him in the middle of the IPL last year, which was only sort of three or four months after his accident. And I had grave fears then that he would never play the game again. What he’d been through psychologically, but what he’d been through physically.