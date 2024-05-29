Tight security for Modi’s meditation in Kaniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 45-hour meditation retreat at the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. The district, located at India’s southernmost tip, is under heavy security as arrangements have been finalized for his stay, beginning Thursday.

In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit, a robust security plan has been implemented. A formidable force of 2,000 police personnel, alongside various security agencies, will ensure a vigilant watch during Modi’s stay. This heightened security comes five years after a similar meditation exercise he conducted in a Kedarnath cave post the 2019 election campaign.

Modi’s meditation at the Rock Memorial, a monument honoring Swami Vivekananda, coincides with the end of the Lok Sabha election campaign on May 30. BJP leaders have confirmed that Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the site where Vivekananda is believed to have experienced a divine vision of ‘Bharat Mata’. This location holds significant spiritual importance for Modi, who greatly admires the spiritual icon.

Tirunelveli range DIG Pravesh Kumar, along with Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam, has conducted thorough inspections of the security arrangements at key sites, including the rock memorial, boat jetty, helipad, and state guest house in Kanyakumari. Additionally, Modi’s core security team has already arrived at the venue, and a helicopter landing trial has been successfully conducted at the helipad.

Approximately 2,000 police officers will be stationed in and around Kanyakumari, a location that attracts international tourists. The presence of the Sri Bhagavathy Amman temple near the tri-sea confluence of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea, alongside the Tiruvalluvar statue and pristine beaches, enhances the region’s appeal.

The official website of the Kanyakumari district administration notes that “according to legend, it was on this rock that Goddess Kanniyakumari did Tapas (meditation).” Modi is expected to arrive in Kanyakumari on the late afternoon of May 30 and will proceed directly to the memorial. He is likely to remain at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial until 3 pm on June 1, coinciding with the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.