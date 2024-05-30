EV-maker Euler Motors raises Rs 200 cr 

Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer Euler Motors on Wednesday said that it raised an additional Rs 200 crore to close its Series C funding round, bringing the total funding raised in this round to Rs 570 crore.

The company said that it will use the fresh capital to scale its pan-India presence and servicing infrastructure and establish a presence in over 40 cities by FY25.

It will also use the funding for product development, and augmenting technological and R&D capabilities.

“This fresh capital injection, coupled with the trust of our investors, will propel us towards our goal of double-digit market share,” Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said.