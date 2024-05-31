Revanna produced in court after medical examination

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, arrested in the obscene video case, was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination.

After the conclusion of the medical exam, Prajwal was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody.

The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Kempegowda International Airport.

The SIT has also filed an application in the High Court questioning HD Revanna’s bail in the kidnapping case of a woman from KR Nagar, Mysore.

According to SIT, Revanna should continue to remain in custody until this investigation is over and therefore, the SIT has moved the High Court to cancel the bail.

The application will be heard in the High Court bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The hearing of the petition filed by Revanna to cancel this case will also be held today in the High Court.

HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people’s representatives.

Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at is likely to face a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.