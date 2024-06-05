Biden to not attend Ukraine peace summit: White House

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Switzerland next week to participate in a summit aimed at helping chart a path toward peace in Ukraine, the White House said.

Vice President Harris will be accompanied by US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan to the Summit on Peace in Ukraine set for June 15-16 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

US President Joe Biden will skip the two-day summit as he is due to be at a star-studded fundraising event for his 2024 reelection campaign in Los Angeles. Biden, who Ukraine President Vladamir Zelenskyy invited will be participating, according to the Hollywood Reporter at the fundraiser event in which host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate a conversation between Biden and former President Barack Obama. It will feature special guests George Clooney and Julia Roberts.