G7 leaders calls on Hamas to end Gaza war

“We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), fully endorse and will stand behind the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel’s security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured,” the G7 leaders said in a statement.

They further reaffirmed their support for peace leading to a two-state solution.

“We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two State solution,’ they stated.

“We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it does so,” the G7 leaders said in the statement.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced that Israel has proposed a “comprehensive new proposal” that provides a roadmap to a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza and secures the release of all hostages held by the terrorist group, CNN reported.

Earlier today, the US President held a conversation with the Emir of Qatar and urged him to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas’ acceptance of the deal.