‘Remarkable mandate, Trust in alliance’: Chandrababu Naidu on NDA win

Thank you, @narendramodi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory,” he said on X, replying to the prime minister’s congratulatory message to him and Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena for an “emphatic” victory in their state.

“Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come,” Prime Minister Modi said on X.