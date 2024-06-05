Modi’s vision for third term: Eradicating corruption and strengthening governance

Election Credibility and Participation

Prime Minister Modi commenced by lauding the Election Commission for successfully conducting the elections, which saw participation from over 100 crore voters across 11 lakh polling stations. He acknowledged the efforts of 1.5 crore poll officials and 50 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), commending their dedication under challenging conditions. “Every Indian is proud of the election system and its credibility,” Modi remarked, emphasizing its unmatched efficiency globally. He urged influencers to present this democratic feat with pride on the international stage, enhancing India’s reputation.

A Nation of Record Voters

Reflecting on the voter turnout, Modi noted that the number of voters exceeded the population of many democratic countries. He highlighted the record voting in Jammu & Kashmir, viewing it as a significant rebuttal to critics of India’s democratic process.

Accomplishments and Future Goals

Modi recounted significant decisions taken by the NDA government, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and comprehensive banking reforms. “We prioritized national interest and took the right decisions during the Corona pandemic,” he stated, underscoring India’s emergence as the fastest-growing economy and its journey towards self-reliance.

Eradicating Corruption

A key theme of Modi’s address was the ongoing battle against corruption. He credited the Digital India initiative with reducing corruption but acknowledged the increasing resistance. “The fight is getting harder. When they cross limits of shamelessness to defend corruption, the thrust of the third term of the NDA government will be to end corruption,” he declared, setting a clear agenda for the future.

Vision for the Third Term

As Modi outlined his vision for the NDA’s third term, he assured that the government would continue to take bold decisions. The focus would remain on national interest, striking hard against corruption, and leveraging technology to ensure transparency and efficiency in governance. “The Constitution is our guiding light,” Modi affirmed, pledging to uphold democratic values and work tirelessly for the country’s progress.