Chinese visa scam: Bail granted to Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on June 6 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Chinese visa scam.

Special Judge for ED and CBI, Kaveri Baweja, granted the relief to the accused after he appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against him.

The court had issued summons against the accused while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

The ED had accused Chidambaram of taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate the approval of visa reuse for Chinese personnel, requested by a company involved in setting up a power plant in Punjab.

The court had also sought an undertaking that he would appear before the court on each date of hearing, (unless specifically exempted) or as and when required.

He will undertake to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating agency and in case they are travelling abroad, they would join the investigation within 48 hours, if so required by the investigating agency.

He will file an undertaking that in case they intend to travel abroad and leave the country they shall inform/intimate the court and the IO regarding the exact intended place and dates of travel, place(s) of stay and reasons/purposes.