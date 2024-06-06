Gold prices surge in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai witnessed a significant surge in gold prices on Thursday, with the cost of the yellow metal rising by Rs 600 per sovereign. This increase brings the price to Rs 54,400 per sovereign, up from Rs 53,800 the previous day.

The gold market in Tamil Nadu has been experiencing fluctuations over the past several days, reflecting broader economic trends and market dynamics. Today’s price adjustment also saw gold increasing by Rs 75 per gram, now selling at Rs 6,800 per gram, compared to yesterday’s Rs 6,725 per gram.

This upward trend in gold prices can be attributed to various factors, including global market movements, changes in currency exchange rates, and local demand and supply conditions. Investors and consumers alike are keenly watching these changes, as gold continues to be a popular investment and a key component of cultural and economic activities in the region.

Market analysts suggest that these fluctuations could continue in the near term, urging buyers and investors to stay informed and make strategic decisions regarding their gold purchases.