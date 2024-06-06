Virudhunagar result: Premalatha Vijayakanth claims deliberate defeat of son

In a press conference held on Thursday, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth made serious allegations regarding the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Virudhunagar. Premalatha claimed that her son, V Vijaya Prabhakaran, the party’s candidate for the constituency, was not defeated fairly but was deliberately made to lose. “I have all the evidence to prove it,” she asserted.

Premalatha raised several questions about the integrity of the election process. She highlighted the suspension of the vote-counting process by the district collector from 3 pm to 5 pm on the day of the count. “Vijaya Prabhakaran was defeated by a very close vote margin. Why did the district collector stop the vote-counting process from 3 pm to 5 pm?” she questioned.

Furthermore, Premalatha criticized Chief Minister Stalin for prematurely announcing victory in 40 constituencies before the results for Virudhunagar were declared. “Why did Chief Minister Stalin announce victory in 40 constituencies before Virudhunagar constituency result was declared?” she asked.

Premalatha also pointed out irregularities observed after the 13th round of vote counting, suggesting that these discrepancies contributed to her son’s defeat. “It is true that there were many irregularities after the 13th round of vote counting was completed,” she stated.