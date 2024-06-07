Rahul granted bail in defamation case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail in defamation case filed by Karnataka BJP.

Congress leader was supposed to appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday. Congress supremo was accused for issuing allegedly defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers.

The advertisement ahead of the assembly polls last year had accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule. “Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the City Civil Court at 10.30 am tomorrow (Friday),” the state Congress said on Thursday.

The BJP had in its complaint filed in June 2023 alleged that false and reckless allegations were made in the advertisements issued by the accused persons on May 5, 2023 in all the mainstream newspapers in Karnataka during campaigning for assembly polls, under the title “Corruption rate card” and making accusations of “40 per cent Commission Sarkara (government)”. Rahul Gandhi had put up a post of this “defamatory advertisement” on his account on social media platform X, the BJP pointed out.

It was alleged in the complaint that the advertisements were issued by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (state Congress) through Shivakumar, in his capacity as its president and by Siddaramaiah, as the then Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly.

The court had on June 1 granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after they appeared before it in connection with the case.