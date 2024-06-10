Alcaraz wins French Open title

Paris, June 10: Third seed Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to win the French Open 2024 men’s singles title, beating fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller. This was Alcaraz maiden French Open triumph, and his third overall in Grand Slams. This comes after Zverev had come from a set down to go 2-1, claiming the second and third sets 6-2 and 7-5 respectively. Alcaraz had won the opening set 6-3 after breaking Zverev’s serve three times. Alcaraz remains unbeaten in Grand Slam finals.

In doing so, he also saved the tournament organisers the blushes of handing over the ‘Musketeers Trophy’ to a man embroiled in a legal case of domestic abuse during the course of the tournament.

“I call us a team, but it’s a family,” Alcaraz said on court in acknowledgement of the tough preparations for the tournament due to an arm injury.

Alcaraz’s meteoric rise over the last two years has outpaced even sky-high expectations – with a third Major, he has become the youngest player to win Grand Slams on all surfaces – but this is the tournament where it was supposed to come together. The surface he has cherished through his upbringing, where his deft play, big forehand and athleticism all combine to be at their best.