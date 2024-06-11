DMK sacks Minister K S Masthan from party post

Chennai: In a significant organizational reshuffle following the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has removed State Minorities Welfare Minister K S Masthan from his post as Villupuram North District Secretary.

This move marks the first major shake-up within the party since the elections.

A statement from DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan announced that P Gautham Sigamani, son of DMK Deputy General Secretary and former Education Minister K Ponmudi, will take over as the in-charge of the party’s Villupuram South District unit. This appointment follows the recent passing of former party secretary and Vikravandi MLA, N Pugalendhi.

The official statement did not specify the reasons for Masthan’s removal. However, sources indicate that Masthan’s performance during the Lok Sabha election campaign was found lacking, which led to his dismissal from the party post.

Additionally, Dr P Sekar of Tindivanam has been appointed as the in-charge of the Villupuram North District, effectively replacing Masthan.

The appointment of Gautham Sigamani is seen as a strategic move by the DMK leadership to appease Ponmudi, who had expressed dissatisfaction after his son was denied a ticket for the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat. This denial was reportedly due to an ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation against Ponmudi and his son in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

The reshuffle is viewed as a balancing act by the DMK high command, aiming to maintain internal party harmony while addressing performance issues within its ranks.

This reorganization highlights the party’s intent to strengthen its structure and ensure better performance in future electoral battles.