NDA elects Chandrababu as AP’s Leader of the House

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected as Leader of the House in Andhra Pradesh by the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA leaders then submitted a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who would invite Naidu to form the government.

The NDA allies will hand over their letters of support to Naidu to begin the process of formation of a new government. The letters of support, along with the number of MLAs of each JSP and the BJP, are meant to be submitted to the Governor to, formally, stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the MLAs elect of the JSP have elected Pawan Kalyan as their floor leader.

In Assembly polls, the TDP won 135 seats, Jana Sena bagged 21 and the BJP got 8 seats. In political circles, it was discussed that Pawan Kalyan might be proposed to accept the deputy CM portfolio as well as 5 posts for Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to get 2 cabinet posts in the state government.