Pizza chain Domino’s plans big

While the first 500 stores in the country took over 16 years, the last 500 have come only in 29 months reaffirming the brand’s commitment to accelerated expansion in India, the company said.

Domino’s plans to double its store count to 4,000 in India in the next 5-6 years, a top company official said. “It’s the first time that a country outside of the US has reached over 2,000 stores,” Domino’s EVP, International Art D’Elia said.

JFL, which operates Domino’s stores in 421 cities, serves over 200 million pizzas annually.

The Indian market has a “huge growth opportunity” for Domino’s, helped by a growing economy and the middle class. With its democratised offering, Domino’s has made pizza accessible to more and more people in India.

“So, we expect India to continue to be one of the fastest growing markets in the world. It’s a top five market today, and we expect it will continue to climb up the ranks in the size markets that we have outside of the US,” he said.