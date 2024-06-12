BJP may soon get new working president

New Delhi: With JP Nadda now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, the BJP will get a new chief.

Sources in the party indicated that a Working President of the party will be chosen once PM Modi returns from his Italy tour later this month.

The Working President is chosen by the party’s parliamentary board. The board can also ask Nadda to continue in his post and appoint a working president, even though the party has a “one person one post” principle.

The working president will continue to work till the membership campaign and the organisational election process is completed by the year-end.

According to the BJP constitution, the national president is elected only after the organisational elections are complete in 50 per cent of the states.

The membership campaign will begin in July and continue for about six months. The new president will be elected in December-January.