Tamilisai clarifies Amit Shah’s remarks at Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony



In response to recent speculation, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has clarified the nature of her interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of N. Chandrababu Naidu. The ceremony took place yesterday and attracted attention due to an alleged exchange between Amit Shah and Soundararajan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the issue on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. She emphasized that Amit Shah did not make any angry remarks towards her during the event. Instead, he provided her with guidance, advising her to intensify her efforts in political and constituency work.

“To clear any needless speculation, I would like to clarify that Amit Shah ji advised me to carry out political and constituency work intensively,” Soundararajan stated in her tweet. Her message aimed to dispel rumors and provide a clear understanding of the interaction.

The clarification comes amidst a flurry of media attention and public curiosity surrounding the incident. By addressing the matter directly, Tamilisai Soundararajan hopes to put an end to any misunderstandings and focus on her work.