NEET-UG: Number of top rankers to go down to 61 from 67 as NTA withdraws grace marks

Six of these 1,563 candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam from a centre in Haryana had shared the top rank with 61 others.

Amid a raging row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it has cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

They will have the option to either take a retest or forego the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time.