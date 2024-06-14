NTK announces Dr Abinaya as candidate for Vikravandi Bypoll

Chennai: As the nomination process for the Vikravandi assembly bypoll commenced on Friday, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) announced Dr. Abinaya as their candidate for the Vikravandi constituency.

This marks the NTK’s first electoral participation since attaining state party status, signaling a significant milestone for the party.

The bypoll for the Vikravandi seat, scheduled for July 10, was necessitated following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi. The nomination process began on June 14 and will continue until June 21, with scrutiny of the received nominations set to take place on June 24.

In a statement released here, NTK’s chief coordinator Seeman declared the candidature of Dr. Abinaya, a respected medical practitioner with BHMS and MD qualifications. Seeman’s statement emphasized the party’s commitment to the bypoll, stating, “On behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), my dear sister Dr. Abinaya will be contesting in the Vikravandi bypoll. All levels of the party, including state, district, constituency, and local office bearers, all supporters of the party, our Tamil relationships, are requested to lend their complete support towards the victory of Naam Tamilar Katchi in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll.”

Dr. Abinaya’s candidature is seen as a strategic move by NTK to leverage her professional credentials and community standing, enhancing the party’s appeal to the electorate.

Supporters and party members are rallying behind Dr. Abinaya, viewing her candidacy as a fresh opportunity to advance NTK’s political influence. As the nomination process progresses, the focus will be on how effectively NTK can mobilize its base and connect with voters in Vikravandi.