TN government announces 9% DA hike

Chennai: In a significant financial boost for government employees, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a 9% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for those receiving salaries based on the pre-2016 pay scales.

This hike, effective from January 1, 2024, is expected to benefit a substantial number of state government employees.

According to the Government Order issued on June 11, 2024, the DA rate for State government employees will now be increased to 239% of the basic pay. This move reflects the government’s commitment to addressing inflation and ensuring that its employees’ purchasing power is maintained.

The decision marks a notable enhancement in the financial welfare of government employees, as it directly impacts their monthly earnings, providing them with greater economic security. The revised DA will provide additional financial relief to many employees who have been receiving salaries according to the pre-2016 pay scales.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has stated that the arrears for the months of January, February, March, April, and May will be disbursed through the existing cashless transaction method, utilizing electronic payment services. This ensures a swift and efficient distribution of the increased allowance, aligning with modern financial transaction methods and promoting transparency.

The announcement has been welcomed by the government employees, who see it as a positive step towards their financial well-being.