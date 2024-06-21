Vijay orders TVK members to aid hooch tragedy victims

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and renowned actor Vijay has issued a heartfelt directive to his party officials and members, instructing them to prioritize providing necessary assistance to the families of the deceased in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy over celebrating his 50th birthday on June 22.

In a move that underscores his commitment to social responsibility, Vijay has called upon all TVK functionaries to forgo the usual birthday celebrations (Tomorrow is his birthday) and instead focus on delivering immediate relief to those affected by the tragic incident. The directive reflects Vijay’s deep empathy for the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Following Vijay’s directive, TVK General Secretary N Anand has urged party functionaries to act swiftly in providing medical aid and essential supplies to the families impacted by the tragedy. He emphasized the importance of immediate action to ensure that the needs of the affected families are met without delay.

In a statement, Vijay expressed his sorrow over the incident and his determination to support the grieving families. He has called on TVK members to follow his instructions meticulously, highlighting the need for a coordinated and compassionate response.