Death toll in Kallakurichi tragedy goes up to 58

Kallakurichi: The death toll from the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district has risen to 58, following the death of a 34-year-old man named Manikandan from Siruvangur on Monday morning.

Manikandan was receiving treatment at the Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital after consuming ‘paper arrack’ laced with methanol last week.

The latest casualty brings the number of victims from the hooch incident to 58, an increase from Sunday’s reported toll of 57. Over 80 people remain hospitalized in local medical facilities, many of whom are in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing made a significant breakthrough in the case by arresting Sivakumar, the alleged methanol supplier. Sivakumar was apprehended while hiding in Chennai and has since been handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, police arrested five owners of a chemical plant in Madhavaram on Sunday midnight. The plant, Shree Enterprises Chemicals, is alleged to have supplied methanol to illicit liquor dealers, resulting in the deaths of over 55 people in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district.