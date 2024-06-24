Hooch tragedy: Annamalai calls on Governor RN Ravi

Chennai: Annamalai Calls on Governor RN Ravi Over Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan to file a petition demanding strict action against the perpetrators of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed 58 lives so far.

The meeting, held on Monday, also saw Annamalai condemning the ruling DMK government for its alleged failure to control the illegal liquor trade, which has led to multiple fatalities.

During the meeting, Annamalai briefed Governor Ravi on the dire situation in Karunapuram, where many victims of the hooch tragedy resided. He highlighted the suffering of the local community and the urgent need for effective measures to prevent further deaths due to illicit liquor consumption.

Annamalai was accompanied by former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party leaders. The delegation emphasised the importance of holding those responsible for the tragedy accountable and implementing robust strategies to combat the sale of illegal liquor in the state.

In response to the tragedy, the BJP organised protests across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, urging the state government to take immediate and comprehensive steps to end the sale of illicit liquor. Protesters demanded stricter enforcement of laws and more proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.