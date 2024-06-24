Coimbatore airport receives bomb threat email

Coimbatore: Security measures were significantly heightened at Coimbatore International Airport on Monday following the receipt of a bomb threat email by airport authorities. The alarming message led to an immediate response from security forces to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Upon receiving the threat, airport authorities quickly mobilized the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). These specialized units commenced a thorough search of the airport premises to detect any potential explosives or threats.

The security operation involved a meticulous inspection of all areas within the airport, including passenger terminals, baggage claim areas, cargo zones, and other critical infrastructure. The CISF, known for its expertise in handling such situations, led the search operations with precision.

During the search, passengers were kept informed and were advised to follow all security protocols. The airport continued to function with heightened vigilance, ensuring minimal disruption to flight schedules while prioritizing the safety of everyone present.