T20 WC: SA beats Windies, Qualifies for semis

Antigua: South Africa qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win via the Duckworth Lewis method over hosts West Indies in a rain-truncated Super Eights match here.

Put in to bat, West Indies rode on Roston Chase’s 52 off 42 balls to post 135 for 8.

In reply, South Africa were 15/2 in two overs when rain stopped play.

The match was truncated by three overs with South Africa being set with a revised target of 123 in 17 overs.

The Proteas chased that down in 16.1 overs to knock the hosts out and become the second team to qualify for the last four stage in the World Cup.

Defending champions England were the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Tabraiz Shamsi, Player of the Match, said, I’m sweating. I wasn’t even out there. Quite nervy at the end. That’s been the theme of our tournament – we finding a way to win as a team, no matter what the situation is. The people out there, our supporters would probably like bigger wins. But things like this keeps us in check. When the pressure hits, the team has been able to overcome those moments. Last time I played here I went for 50 runs. There was lots of chatter. I just had to back my plans and got the backing from the coaching staff to come back at the ground where I hadn’t done well. The guys who bowled before me set it up beautifully.’