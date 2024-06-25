Kejriwal neck deep in money laundering: ED to HC

In a written note filed in relation to its plea seeking a stay on the trial court’s decision, the agency contended the order suffers from a “jurisdictional defect” since it was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

It also said the trial judge did not record her satisfaction that “there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence” as per section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).