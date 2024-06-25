Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian golfing stars Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar on Monday secured qualification to the upcoming Paris Olympics via the world rankings.

The two women join Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (men’s section) to form a four-member Indian team for the showpiece, which will be held from July 26 to August 11.

While it will be a third appearance for Aditi at the Olympics which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time.

For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance at the Olympics.

India’s best performance at the Olympics came from Aditi who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games 2020.

The Olympic entries are sent by the Indian Golf Union.