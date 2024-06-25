Paris Olympics: India earns team quotas in Archery

India men’s and women’s teams have secured Paris Olympics quotas in archery based on the updated world rankings on Monday.

India finished on top in both men’s and women’s rankings among non-qualified countries to earn the respective berth for next month’s quadrennial showpiece.

With the latest team quotas, India will compete in all five medal categories in archery – men’s and women’s team events, individual and mixed categories.

In the men’s category, India and China secured quotas while in the women’s category, Indonesia joined India as the second country to secure team quota.

The team events will consist of 12 sides in each section, while five teams will participate in the mixed competitions.