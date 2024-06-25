Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution to change state’s name to ‘Keralam’

The resolution will be sent to the Centre for approval now.

Incidentally, in August last year, a similar resolution was passed unanimously and sent to the Centre seeking “immediate steps” to amend the state’s name under Article 3 of the Constitution that pertains to the formation of states, any alterations to its areas, boundaries, or names of existing states.

But the resolution failed to materialise due to a technical objection and taking that into account, the Assembly on Monday decided to pass a fresh resolution.