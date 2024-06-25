Lok Sabha Speaker election: BJP begins consultations, Oppn weighs options

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, gave little indication about its choice as it weighs its options and looks to deny the opposition any opportunity to mount a political attack.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Union minister K Rammohan Naidu told reporters that the alliance’s leaders, including his party’s president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will take a decision on the matter, adding that no final decision has been conveyed to them yet.