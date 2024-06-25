Lok Sabha Speaker election: BJP begins consultations, Oppn weighs options

The BJP has begun consultations with its allies on the ruling NDA’s candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post while the opposition INDIA bloc is considering its options and may force a contest to score political points, sources said on Monday, a day before the filing of nomination for the key position.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, gave little indication about its choice as it weighs its options and looks to deny the opposition any opportunity to mount a political attack.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Union minister K Rammohan Naidu told reporters that the alliance’s leaders, including his party’s president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will take a decision on the matter, adding that no final decision has been conveyed to them yet.
On a day when the opposition leaders refused to be a part of the panel to assist the pro-tem speaker, the RSP MP, a part of the INDIA bloc, said the practice is that the government holds discussions with parties to build consensus on the candidate for the Speaker’s post.
The opposition stayed away from the panel after seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP was made the pro-tem speaker, skipping K Suresh of the Congress who is serving his eighth term in the Lower House.