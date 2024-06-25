Oppn hits out at Modi over ‘Emergency’ remark, says govt must focus on current issues

Addressing the media in the Parliament complex ahead of the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Modi mentioned that the anniversary of the Emergency falls on June 25 and termed it a black spot in India’s parliamentary history when the Constitution was discarded and the country turned into a prison.

Reacting to the remark, Mahua Moitra of the TMC said the BJP fell short of a majority in the election because the people of the country have realised that it is against the Constitution.