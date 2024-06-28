New ETP at ONGC Gopavaram GGS

The ONGC Gopavaram GGS – Rajahmundry Asset inaugurated a state-of-the-art Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with a capacity of 1 million litres per day (MLD). This monumental project, constructed by Chennai-based Hubert Enviro Care Systems (P) Ltd (HECS) under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis, marks a significant milestone in HECS’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, underscoring the high importance of this project. Santanu Das, Executive Director and Asset Manager of ONGC Rajahmundry Asset, highlighted the critical importance of treating effluent from an upstream oil development site, reinforcing ONGC’s moral, environmental, and social commitments.

“This initiative reflects the long-term vision and dedication of ONGC’s leadership towards sustainable development and environmental protection. The time for nullifying the carbon and water footprint has passed, and all industrialists must plan and achieve a perfectly sustainable world”.

He emphasized the role of innovative technologies in reducing the environmental impact of industrial operations.

Jayant Kumar, GGM (P) Surface Manager, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the necessity of such initiatives at ONGC sites. He detailed how the new ETP would significantly reduce the environmental impact of oil development activities, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental standards.

Dr. James Raymond Moses, CEO and founder of HECS, shared his insights on the critical role of advanced effluent treatment technologies in preserving water quality and ensuring sustainable industrial practices. “Achieving water neutrality is a must in this developing industrial world,” he highlighted the cutting-edge technologies employed in the ETP, designed to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Abishek Moses, Director of HECS, reflected the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership in environmental care. He elaborated on HECS’s ongoing research and development efforts aimed at continually improving effluent treatment technologies and promoting sustainable industrial practices worldwide.