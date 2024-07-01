Price of 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder cut by Rs 31

Chennai: In a move set to provide financial relief to businesses and commercial enterprises, state-backed oil companies have reduced the price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 31 in Chennai.

As of July 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder stands at Rs 1,809.50 in the city.

The price reduction in Chennai aligns with similar adjustments across other major cities. In Mumbai, the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder is Rs 1,598, while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 1,756. Despite the changes in commercial cylinder prices, the price for domestic LPG cylinders remains stable. In Chennai, a 14 kg domestic cylinder continues to be sold for Rs 818.50.

LPG rates undergo regular revisions at the start of each month, reflecting international oil prices, broader economic conditions, and market dynamics. The latest price cut follows a series of reductions over the past few months. On June 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was slashed by Rs 69.50, bringing the retail price down to Rs 1,676. This was preceded by a reduction of Rs 19 per cylinder on May 1.

The recent price reductions are particularly beneficial for businesses, especially those in the food and hospitality sectors that rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for their operations. The lower costs will help these businesses manage their operating expenses more effectively, providing much-needed financial relief amidst broader economic challenges.

In addition to adjusting commercial LPG prices, the government has been actively promoting the use of LPG cylinders for domestic cooking through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This scheme provides subsidies to eligible families, encouraging the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels and improving living standards.

The reduction in commercial LPG prices is a welcome move for businesses in Chennai and other major cities, offering financial respite and supporting operational sustainability. Coupled with ongoing government initiatives to promote LPG usage in homes, these measures underscore the commitment to fostering economic stability and improving living conditions across India. As the global and domestic markets continue to evolve, regular revisions and supportive policies will remain crucial in ensuring the affordability and accessibility of LPG for all.