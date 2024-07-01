Major bureaucratic reshuffle in TN

Chennai: In a significant administrative overhaul, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the transfer of several high-ranking officials, including those in the health and environment sectors.

This reshuffle aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency across various departments.

Supriya Sahu, who was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for the Environment, Climate Changes, and Forest Department, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of Health. She replaces Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who will now lead the Rural Development Department.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, previously the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, has been transferred to head the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, succeeding Dr. P. Senthil Kumar.

B. Chandra Mohan, who served as the Principal Secretary to the Government in the Public Works Department (PWD), has been reassigned as the Principal Secretary to the Government for Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments, replacing Dr. K. Manivasan.

Dr. K. Manivasan, formerly with the Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for the Water Resources Department.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries

Mangat Ram Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department, has been transferred to the Public Works Department.

Dr. P. Senthil Kumar has been moved from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to the Environment, Climate Changes, and Forest Department, succeeding Supriya Sahu.

Pradeep Yadav, who served as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Highways and Minor Ports, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for Higher Education.

Dr. R. Selvaraj, the Project Director for the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II, will take over as the Secretary to the Government for Highways and Minor Ports, replacing Pradeep Yadav.