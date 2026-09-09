DMK fields I. Parandaman, S. Suganya for bypolls

Chennai, Sept 9:

The DMK on Wednesday announced advocate I. Parandaman as its candidate for the Madurantakam Assembly constituency and advocate S. Suganya for Dharapuram, setting the stage for a keen contest in the two constituencies where by-elections are scheduled for October 6.

The announcement was made by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin following a meeting with senior party leaders at his residence in Chennai to discuss the party’s participation in the by-elections.

According to the announcement, Parandaman, who is also the joint secretary of the DMK legal wing, will contest from the Madurantakam (SC) constituency with the support of the parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance. Suganya, an advocate, has been named the party’s candidate for the Dharapuram (SC) constituency.

The decision assumes significance as the two constituencies are among the vacancies for which the Election Commission has scheduled by-elections. Polling in both seats will be held on October 6, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 9. The nomination process begins on September 9 and will continue until September 16.

During the meeting, Stalin is understood to have stressed that the DMK should contest the by-elections to demonstrate that the party would continue to stand with the people.

Party leaders who participated in the consultation reportedly agreed with the view that the DMK should enter the electoral battle despite the ongoing organisational exercises, including the party’s internal elections and selection of district-level office-bearers.

The DMK leadership has also decided to strengthen its organisational machinery in the two constituencies. Unlike the usual practice of appointing specific election in-charges for bypoll constituencies, the party is considering appointing special functionaries to coordinate the campaign.

Stalin has also instructed DMK functionaries from neighbouring districts to participate in election-related work in the constituencies going to polls. The move is aimed at mobilising the party’s organisational network and ensuring coordinated campaign activity during the short election schedule.

The Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections are politically significant as the two seats were won by AIADMK candidates in the 2026 Assembly election. The vacancies arose after the elected MLAs resigned and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

In the previous election, the DMK had finished second in Dharapuram, while TVK had secured the third position. In Madurantakam, TVK had emerged as the runner-up. This makes both constituencies important testing grounds for the competing parties.

The AIADMK has already begun preparations for the bypolls. Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said the party intends to retain both constituencies. The AIADMK has also sought BJP support for the contests, with deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy meeting Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran in Chennai.

With the DMK now naming Parandaman and Suganya, the electoral battle in the two constituencies is set to intensify. The ruling party is expected to deploy senior leaders and its wider organisational network for the campaign as the October 6 polling date approaches.

The two contests are likely to be closely watched as an early electoral test of the relative strength of the DMK, AIADMK and TVK after the 2026 Assembly election.