AR Rahman Unveils ‘Asha Forever’ Music Video

Composer A.R. Rahman has unveiled the official music video of Asha Forever, a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, on her birthday. The song was recorded with Bhosle before her death in April.

Asha’s granddaughter Zanai has provided additional vocals, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Directed by Nazeef Mohammed, the video combines real and AI-generated visuals and features collaborations with international artistes including Boy George, R.E.M., Kronos Quartet, Brett Lee and Gorillaz.

Rahman described Bhosle as a national pride whose voice helped take Indian music to the world, saying the tribute celebrates her enduring legacy.