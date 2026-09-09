Mammootty Plays Smuggler in Dhanush’s ‘Om’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema as feared smuggler Burma Karthikeyan in Dhanush-starrer Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood. The character reveal was released on September 7, coinciding with Mammootty’s 75th birthday.

Known as Siya or “The Elder One”, Karthikeyan is portrayed as a smuggler who commands respect among locals and even the police, giving the character shades of grey.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om stars Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The film marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after seven years following Peranbu.