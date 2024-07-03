PM’s ‘remote’ swipe at Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: The Opposition cannot listen to replies of questions they raised and can only run away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as the Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Opposition MPs led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge walked out after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to grant him permission to intervene during the Prime Minister’s address.

The Opposition’s walkout followed the Prime Minister’s swipe at former Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi. “These people are such who are used to run the government on auto pilot and remote pilot. They don’t believe in working, they just know how to wait,” he said.

The remark was aimed at Mrs Gandhi, who has often been accused by the BJP of running the Manmohan Singh government from behind the scenes.

“But we leave no stone unturned in hard work. We would step up what we did in the last 10 years. Considering what our dreams are, these 10 years were an appetiser. The main course has started now,” the Prime Minister said.