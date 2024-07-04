Jaishankar raises safety of Indian nationals in meeting with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the visit has not been announced officially, it is reported that Modi may visit Moscow next week.

“Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023,” Jaishankar posted on X.