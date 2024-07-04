NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon: UGC chief

The results for the crucial test, which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses, were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The delay in announcement of CUET results is also likely to impact the academic calendar in the universities.

“NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon,” the UGC chairman said.

The delay in results come amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the competitive exams, including NEET and NET.