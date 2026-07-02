Kalidas 2 selected for Shanghai International Film Festival

The Tamil thriller Kalidas 2 has earned a significant international recognition by being selected for screening at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2026, one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious film festivals. Held in Shanghai, China, the festival saw participation from filmmakers, producers, distributors, critics, and cinema enthusiasts from across the world. Among a record number of seven Indian films screened this year, Kalidas 2 stood out as the only film from South India, marking a proud moment for Tamil cinema.

Directed by Sri Senthil, who also helmed the first installment, the film stars Bharath in the lead role, with Ajay Karthi playing a key character. The cast also includes Sangeetha, Bhavani Sre, and Aparnathi in prominent roles. The film’s technical team features music by Sam C. S., cinematography by Suresh Bala, and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan, with additional screenplay by Aravind Anand.

Produced by Five Star Senthil and Dr. N. Yogeshwaran under the Sky Pictures banner, Kalidas 2 had already received appreciation from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release. Its selection at an international festival is being seen as a testament to its artistic and technical excellence. The recognition has drawn global attention and further strengthens the growing presence of Tamil cinema on the world stage.