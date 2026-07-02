Sundeep Kishan wraps up dubbing for Sigma

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in director Jason Sanjay’s eagerly-awaited Tamil film ‘Sigma’, has now announced that he has completed dubbing for his portions in the film. Taking to his social media timelines, Sundeep Kishan wrote, “And Dubbing Wrapped for #Sigma .. July 31st release …”

The film unit had wrapped up the film’s shooting in December last year. Lyca Productions, the firm producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines then to announce the wrapping up of shooting. It had said, “#SIGMA shoot wrapped. Get ready for the Teaser on 23.12.25 at 5 PM.”

The makers had also shared a video clip consisting of some Behind the scenes visuals and the team finally posing for a final wrap up picture. The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with ‘Sigma’, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and well known actor Vijay.

Sources say Catherine Tresa will be seen dancing alongside Sundeep Kishan for a vibrant track, composed by music director Thaman, in this film.

The foot-tapping number, which will be a highlight of the film, has been shot on an expansive and colourful set. Actor Sundeep Kishan’s striking first-look poster that was unveiled recently captured him in a rugged, contemplative avatar. The poster set the tone for a high-octane adventure set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt brimming with mystery, wit, and adrenaline.

The story follows a maverick protagonist- a true Sigma, who charts his own path, breaking conventions and rising through grit and resilience. Blending edge-of-the-seat heist thrills with humor and heart, ‘Sigma’ will offer a refreshing new flavor to mainstream cinema, the sources point out.

The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It includes cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

The multilingual project, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has traversed an exciting range of landscapes- from the bustling streets of Chennai and rugged terrains of Salem to the breathtaking Thalakona forests and exotic locales of Thailand.

Sources say that post-production work of the film is now on at a brisk pace and that the movie is set for release on July 31 this year.