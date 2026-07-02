Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut ‘DC’ Gets July 31 Release Date

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to make his acting debut as a lead with DC, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 31. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran and features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead, alongside Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles.

DC marks Arun Matheswaran’s fourth directorial venture after Rocky (2021), Saani Kaayidham (2022), and Captain Miller (2024). Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for directing major hits including Coolie, is also gearing up for his next directorial project with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film boasts a strong technical team with music by Anirudh, cinematography by Mukesh G, editing by GK Prasanna, and stunt choreography by PC Stunts. With a notable cast and crew, DC has generated significant anticipation ahead of its release.