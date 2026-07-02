E-paper 2 July 2026

The Tamil thriller Kalidas 2 has earned a significant international recognition by being selected for screening at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2026, one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious film festivals. Held in Shanghai, China, the festival saw participation from filmmakers, producers, distributors, critics, and cinema enthusiasts from across the world. Among a record number of seven Indian films screened this year, Kalidas 2 stood out as the only film from South India, marking a proud moment for Tamil cinema.