Mythri Movie Makers’ ‘Modha Rathiri’ wraps up shooting

Mythri Movie Makers’ upcoming Tamil film Modha Rathiri has successfully completed its shooting schedule, with post-production work now underway in full swing. Directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy, the film features Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the project has generated considerable anticipation since its announcement.

The producers said that completing the film on schedule reflects the discipline and commitment of the entire team. They praised director Raja Karuppasamy for his clarity, execution, and confidence despite this being his first film, noting that he handled the project with the maturity of an experienced filmmaker. They also expressed gratitude to the cast, technicians, and crew for their collective effort in bringing the film to life.

Director Raja Karuppasamy described the completion of the shoot as an emotional and fulfilling milestone. Thanking the producers for their support and creative freedom, he also acknowledged the contributions of the lead actors and the entire team. He added that post-production is progressing briskly and that the team is committed to delivering the film as envisioned, with plans to present it to audiences soon.

Modha Rathiri features a wide ensemble cast including Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan. The technical crew includes Surendran Paranjothi (cinematography), Ashok Arjunan (editing), Bharath Sankar (music), Poornima Ramaswamy (costume design), A. Balumahendra (art direction), and Viyaki (publicity design).

With post-production progressing rapidly, the makers are expected to announce details regarding the audio launch, trailer release, and worldwide theatrical release date in the coming weeks.