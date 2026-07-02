Young Actors Ananth Ram & Brigida announce relationship

Young actors Ananth Ram and Brigida have officially announced their relationship, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives. Sharing the news on social media on the occasion of Ananth Ram’s birthday, the couple revealed their bond through a heartfelt message, expressing happiness in embracing this journey together.

Both actors have independently built their careers with dedication and passion for cinema, earning recognition for their performances. Their paths, shaped by a shared love for storytelling, gradually brought them closer, culminating in a companionship that extends beyond the screen. Fondly known among audiences as “Meesaya Murukku’s Thambi” and “Pavi Teacher,” the duo’s announcement has been warmly received by fans and industry peers alike.

The couple is set to celebrate their engagement in July, followed by their wedding in August. While stepping into this significant personal milestone, Ananth Ram and Brigida will continue to focus on their professional commitments, with upcoming projects in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Expressing gratitude for the support they have received, they have sought the blessings and good wishes of fans, colleagues, and well-wishers as they begin this new phase together.