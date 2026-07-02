England vs India first T20I abandoned due to rain 

Durham, July 2:

The opening T20 International between England and India in Durham was abandoned after persistent rain prevented England from beginning their chase. India had earlier posted a competitive total of 189/7 in their allotted 20 overs, but worsening weather conditions meant the match could not proceed further.

India’s innings was anchored by strong performances from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 68, and Abhishek Sharma, who made a quickfire 59, helping the visitors recover from an early setback. Despite the promising total, continuous rain after the innings forced officials to call off the match without a result.

The washout marks a disappointing start to the five-match T20I series, with both teams now looking ahead to the next fixture in Manchester, where conditions are expected to be more favorable.