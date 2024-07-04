Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt

After tendering his resignation to the Governor, Champai Soren said the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader. “A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state.

After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster,” Champai Soren told reporters. Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January.

After being released on bail, Hemant Soren said on Saturday that the state is a land of courageous people and there is no need to be scared of anyone. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a dig at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha over the leadership change in the state. “The Champai Soren era is over in Jharkhand. In the family-oriented party, people outside the family have no political future. I wish the chief minister drew inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda and stood up against the corrupt Hemant Soren ji,” he posted on X.