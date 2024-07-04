Agniveer’s family has been paid Rs 98 lakh: Army after Rahul Gandhi’s claim

“Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty… Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs,” the Army statement read.

Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on final account settlement shortly post due police verification. The total amount will be Rs 1.65 Cr approximately,” it added.